CoD caster Benson no longer with CDL amid "misconduct" rumors

Call of Duty caster Ben 'Benson' Bowie has confirmed that he is no longer with Activision or the Call of Duty League.

In a Tweet on July 14, Benson announced that he was "no longer" in his roles at Activision and the CDL, but couldn’t divulge more due to advice from legal council.

“Hey friends, in case it is not clear, I'm no longer with Activision & the CDL!” the caster wrote. “Unfortunately, I can’t say much due to advice from legal council (that should tell you everything).”

However, Bowie likewise claimed that the past week “has been the best week of my life, hands down,” and promised more information soon.

The caster’s step down from the CDL comes in wake of the firing of fellow caster Philip 'Momo' Whitfield, who was released from the company due to inappropriate text messages he’d sent to women in the scene.

While Benson himself has not confirmed the reason for his parting with the CDL, a post on Reddit has claimed that he was let go for similar reasons to Momo.

Esports insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau said on a podcast on July 13 that another CDL caster had been let go due to similar reasons as in the Momo case, immediately sparking speculation.

The Reddit post was made by Emilia Rose, a competitive Call of Duty player, who was one of the women who reported Momo. Although she says that she did not also report Benson, she claims "he was definitely let go from the CDL for similar reasons to Momo."

On July 1, Benson tweeted that he had received "an incredible offer" – his first indication that he was moving on from casting the CDL.

Yesterday was full of emotion. I got an incredible offer to top it off — Ben 'Benson' Bowe (@Benson_EU) July 1, 2020

Benson was one of the most prominent casters on CDL broadcasts, and had also casted for Activision prior to the franchised league, in the CWL (Call of Duty World League). He has been a Call of Duty caster since 2013, first with MLG. He has also worked on soccer broadcasts in the US.