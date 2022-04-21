 Team Emsage wins $15K CharlieIntel Warzone tournament: Final results - Dexerto
Team Emsage wins $15K CharlieIntel Warzone tournament: Final results

Published: 21/Apr/2022 15:49 Updated: 22/Apr/2022 2:34

by Jacob Hale
charlieintel warzone tournament with warzone logo in corner
Activision/CharlieIntel

Warzone

CharlieIntel just hosted its very own $15,000 Warzone tournament and while Team Emsage came away with the win, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of how the event played out.

Dexerto’s sister website, CharlieIntel has become one of the go-to destinations for up-to-date Call of Duty news over the years, and now, it just hosted its own major Warzone event.

With $15,000 on the line, every big name was lined up to compete from NA mainstays Swagg and Tommey to Australian streamer Qrissy, Trios were stacked across the board.

If you missed any of the action, here’s a look back at the results.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament : Final Results ( Top 8)

Placement Team Points Prize
1st Emsage, Abwizz, OEKIY 153 $7,500
2nd Tommey, Almond, Newbz 143 $5,000
3rd Bbreadman, JoeWo, Fifakill 130 $2,5000
4th NobuSpartan, AyzenLR, BlingCjay 114
5th Swagg, SuperEvan, Booya 114
6th Jukeyz, Hisoka, Aydan 108
7th Panda, GoatClamp, NikeIsGod 96
8th zSmit, Stukawaki, zColors 92

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament stream & schedule

The CharlieIntel Warzone tournament took place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with the action kicking off at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM BST).

It was all streamed on the BoomTV Twitch channel, as embedded above, but fans could also watch their favorite competitors’ POVs as they took to battle.

The tourney ran through much of the afternoon as Trios battled across several custom lobbies.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament format

Format

  • Six Custom Battle Royale Trio games on Pacific Caldera
  • NA East host
  • Vanguard Weapons & Equipment only

Points

  • Every kill = 1 point
  • Placement Multipliers
    • 1st: 2x Multiplier
    • 2nd: 1.85x Multiplier
    • 3rd: 1.7x Multiplier
    • 4th: 1.6x Multiplier
    • 5th – 10th: 1.5x Multiplier
    • 11th – 20th: 1.3x Multiplier
    • 21st – 30th: 1.1x Multiplier
    • 31st – 35th: 1x Multiplier

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament prize pool

CharlieIntel Warzone tournament prize pool
Activision/CharlieIntel
The prize pool was split between the top three teams.

The winning trio in the tournament got half of the total prize pool, bringing in $7,500 to share between them. Second place got $5,000, while the third-placed team got $2,500 for their efforts.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament teams

Finally, here are the teams that competed in the tournament. Warzone’s top talent from around the globe all dropped in throughout the day.

Teams
Tommey, Almond, Newbz Rated, Mayappo, Ottereyes Overgirl, EmiliaRose, Naphtics Number1Girl, Duhvera, Metzy_B
Skrapz, Robstar, Lenun QueenEliminator, Shmurda, Trav3rse BrittneyRaines, Braxtvn, ValidHands FiveByFiveX, Xundae, UncivilQueen
Smixie, KenzRosey, zJelly NobuSpartan, AyzenLR, BlingCjay Swagg, SuperEvan, Booya Bbreadman, JoeWo, Fifakill
Slacked, Blazt, Apathy QueenShadows, JujuSaiyan, VKreugerr UnRational, HusKerrs, ScummN zSmit, Stukawaki, zColors
Pentagon, Fuzzn, Kayzahr ShawnJ, Dr3waa, Jezuz Qrissy, Hmay, Loveittnl JaredFPS, TrickyRick, Drakota
QueenBitty, Ahtract, Finessen Flexz, Peluka, Tojor lmAngelika, Jaaydar, DenxH AngelWalks, 7Heis, Carnage
TheHoboo, Gromalokk, iVision JessieCooks, WoakZyn, Sitrehp Braalik, ForeignJase, Exzachtt Flxnked, Picnickbasket, Nickool
WarsZ, Prxdigy, SkullFace49 Vapulear, Xamzah, Haddzy TestyFPS, Bartonologist, Envader Emsage, Abwizz, OEKIY
FaZe Bloo, FukLuvey, BasedGodXenon Djmas23, ebatez, Scriptehh Zeno, Guns, Drip Jukeyz, Hisokat, Aydan
Swishem, Mayhems, Rivotr1l Panda, GoatClamp, NikeIsGod Royalize, Chrxnicle, ItsEyeQew

 

