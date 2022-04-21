Team Emsage wins $15K CharlieIntel Warzone tournament: Final results

CharlieIntel just hosted its very own $15,000 Warzone tournament and while Team Emsage came away with the win, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of how the event played out.
Dexerto’s sister website, CharlieIntel has become one of the go-to destinations for up-to-date Call of Duty news over the years, and now, it just hosted its own major Warzone event.
With $15,000 on the line, every big name was lined up to compete from NA mainstays Swagg and Tommey to Australian streamer Qrissy, Trios were stacked across the board.
If you missed any of the action, here’s a look back at the results.
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament : Final Results ( Top 8)
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize
|1st
|Emsage, Abwizz, OEKIY
|153
|$7,500
|2nd
|Tommey, Almond, Newbz
|143
|$5,000
|3rd
|Bbreadman, JoeWo, Fifakill
|130
|$2,5000
|4th
|NobuSpartan, AyzenLR, BlingCjay
|114
|–
|5th
|Swagg, SuperEvan, Booya
|114
|6th
|Jukeyz, Hisoka, Aydan
|108
|7th
|Panda, GoatClamp, NikeIsGod
|96
|8th
|zSmit, Stukawaki, zColors
|92
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament stream & schedule
The CharlieIntel Warzone tournament took place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with the action kicking off at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM BST).
It was all streamed on the BoomTV Twitch channel, as embedded above, but fans could also watch their favorite competitors’ POVs as they took to battle.
The tourney ran through much of the afternoon as Trios battled across several custom lobbies.
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament format
Format
- Six Custom Battle Royale Trio games on Pacific Caldera
- NA East host
- Vanguard Weapons & Equipment only
Points
- Every kill = 1 point
- Placement Multipliers
- 1st: 2x Multiplier
- 2nd: 1.85x Multiplier
- 3rd: 1.7x Multiplier
- 4th: 1.6x Multiplier
- 5th – 10th: 1.5x Multiplier
- 11th – 20th: 1.3x Multiplier
- 21st – 30th: 1.1x Multiplier
- 31st – 35th: 1x Multiplier
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament prize pool
The winning trio in the tournament got half of the total prize pool, bringing in $7,500 to share between them. Second place got $5,000, while the third-placed team got $2,500 for their efforts.
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament teams
Finally, here are the teams that competed in the tournament. Warzone’s top talent from around the globe all dropped in throughout the day.
|Teams
|Tommey, Almond, Newbz
|Rated, Mayappo, Ottereyes
|Overgirl, EmiliaRose, Naphtics
|Number1Girl, Duhvera, Metzy_B
|Skrapz, Robstar, Lenun
|QueenEliminator, Shmurda, Trav3rse
|BrittneyRaines, Braxtvn, ValidHands
|FiveByFiveX, Xundae, UncivilQueen
|Smixie, KenzRosey, zJelly
|NobuSpartan, AyzenLR, BlingCjay
|Swagg, SuperEvan, Booya
|Bbreadman, JoeWo, Fifakill
|Slacked, Blazt, Apathy
|QueenShadows, JujuSaiyan, VKreugerr
|UnRational, HusKerrs, ScummN
|zSmit, Stukawaki, zColors
|Pentagon, Fuzzn, Kayzahr
|ShawnJ, Dr3waa, Jezuz
|Qrissy, Hmay, Loveittnl
|JaredFPS, TrickyRick, Drakota
|QueenBitty, Ahtract, Finessen
|Flexz, Peluka, Tojor
|lmAngelika, Jaaydar, DenxH
|AngelWalks, 7Heis, Carnage
|TheHoboo, Gromalokk, iVision
|JessieCooks, WoakZyn, Sitrehp
|Braalik, ForeignJase, Exzachtt
|Flxnked, Picnickbasket, Nickool
|WarsZ, Prxdigy, SkullFace49
|Vapulear, Xamzah, Haddzy
|TestyFPS, Bartonologist, Envader
|Emsage, Abwizz, OEKIY
|FaZe Bloo, FukLuvey, BasedGodXenon
|Djmas23, ebatez, Scriptehh
|Zeno, Guns, Drip
|Jukeyz, Hisokat, Aydan
|Swishem, Mayhems, Rivotr1l
|Panda, GoatClamp, NikeIsGod
|Royalize, Chrxnicle, ItsEyeQew
|–