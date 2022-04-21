Team Emsage wins $15K CharlieIntel Warzone tournament: Final results

CharlieIntel just hosted its very own $15,000 Warzone tournament and while Team Emsage came away with the win, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of how the event played out.

Dexerto’s sister website, CharlieIntel has become one of the go-to destinations for up-to-date Call of Duty news over the years, and now, it just hosted its own major Warzone event.

With $15,000 on the line, every big name was lined up to compete from NA mainstays Swagg and Tommey to Australian streamer Qrissy, Trios were stacked across the board.

If you missed any of the action, here’s a look back at the results.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament : Final Results ( Top 8)

Placement Team Points Prize 1st Emsage, Abwizz, OEKIY 153 $7,500 2nd Tommey, Almond, Newbz 143 $5,000 3rd Bbreadman, JoeWo, Fifakill 130 $2,5000 4th NobuSpartan, AyzenLR, BlingCjay 114 – 5th Swagg, SuperEvan, Booya 114 6th Jukeyz, Hisoka, Aydan 108 7th Panda, GoatClamp, NikeIsGod 96 8th zSmit, Stukawaki, zColors 92

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament stream & schedule

The CharlieIntel Warzone tournament took place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with the action kicking off at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM BST).

It was all streamed on the BoomTV Twitch channel, as embedded above, but fans could also watch their favorite competitors’ POVs as they took to battle.

The tourney ran through much of the afternoon as Trios battled across several custom lobbies.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament format

Format

Six Custom Battle Royale Trio games on Pacific Caldera

NA East host

Vanguard Weapons & Equipment only

Points

Every kill = 1 point

Placement Multipliers 1st: 2x Multiplier 2nd: 1.85x Multiplier 3rd: 1.7x Multiplier 4th: 1.6x Multiplier 5th – 10th: 1.5x Multiplier 11th – 20th: 1.3x Multiplier 21st – 30th: 1.1x Multiplier 31st – 35th: 1x Multiplier



CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament prize pool

The winning trio in the tournament got half of the total prize pool, bringing in $7,500 to share between them. Second place got $5,000, while the third-placed team got $2,500 for their efforts.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament teams

Finally, here are the teams that competed in the tournament. Warzone’s top talent from around the globe all dropped in throughout the day.

