Treyarch confirmed that looping Scorestreaks would not be in Black Ops 6, enraging players who enjoyed the feature in previous CoD titles.

In Season 4, which started on May 29, MW3 changed Killstreaks and Scorestreaks so they could loop. This means that players can earn multiple streaks in the same life.

Some players enjoyed the modifier because it rewarded them for staying alive longer and racking up a long streak. However, the Black Ops 6 development team had a different view on this debate, and Treyarch associate director of design Matt Scronce explained why looping streaks won’t be returning.

Article continues after ad

“Right now, Scorestreaks do not loop,” Scronce confirmed. “The goal here is to reward players in a single life fairly with high-end rewards or low-end rewards depending on their selection. We really want to avoid Scorestreak spam. That’s personally something I really don’t like, and I know a lot of players don’t like it either.”

Article continues after ad

Call of Duty community members criticized the idea that this system rewards players fairly.

CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope argued, “The amount of people who can actually loop their streaks in a single life is likely very small. It was a core part of why BO2 score streaks were so good.”

Article continues after ad

Other commenters agreed and slammed the decision. “Players who are good enough to stay alive that long and keep getting kills DESERVE to keep earning their streaks. Let’s stop punishing good players, please.”

Treyarch didn’t rule out adding looping streaks, with Scronce noting that “we’re airing on the side of less score streak spam for now, but like we said, we have the beta, so we will take all of the feedback and go from there.”

Article continues after ad

Players can try all the new features and share their first impressions when the beta goes live on Aug. 30 for fans who pre-ordered the game or on Sept. 6 for the open beta portion.