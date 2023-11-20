Best MW3 weapons to level up for new Warzone map

Before the new Warzone map drops in MW3, here is a list of every potential meta weapon worth leveling up to prepare.

Sledgehammer Games confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will include the new Warzone map, Urzikstan. There is still no release date for the update, but we expect Season 1 to start sometime in Early December.

Players can already explore the new battle royale environment in Zombies, as the game mode uses the same map. As part of the announcement, the devs also confirmed that Warzone will be updated with the new movement mechanics from MW3, including slide canceling, Tac-Stance, and more.

With just a few weeks remaining before the new map goes live, it’s the perfect time to level up MW3 weapons in preparation.

Best MW3 Warzone weapons

JGOD used stats to predict TTK speeds for MW3 weapons in Warzone. From there, the YouTuber revealed four weapons to level up before the new Warzone map and provided loadouts to make the leveling process less of a grind.

Here are all four weapons and loadouts to consider as a Warzone fan.

MTZ-556

Activision

Muzzle: T4LR Saber Compensator

T4LR Saber Compensator Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Rear Grip: Rival Ace Grip

The MTZ-556 is the perfect hybrid AR. The fast-firing rifle holds its own in short and long-range engagements. With a build that compensates for recoil and a larger magazine, community members should expect this weapon to dominate MW3 Warzone lobbies.

MCW

Activision

Muzzle: Saber Compensator

Saber Compensator Barrel: 18.5″ MCW Cyclone

18.5″ MCW Cyclone Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: R8 Regal Heavy Stock

R8 Regal Heavy Stock Rear Grip: R8 Rapidstrike Grip

MW3 brings back the fan-favorite ACR AR in the form of the MCW. After a few buffs, JGOD pegged the MCW as one of the best medium to long-range weapons in MW3. If this weapon doesn’t see a nerf in Season 1, the fan-favorite weapon has the potential to be a top-tier meta weapon.

Holger 556

Activision

Muzzle: Spitfire Suppressor

Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: MORN-20 Grip

MORN-20 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

JGOD predicted that the Holger 556 will have a TTK of around 714 milliseconds in Warzone. That places the AR well above other long-range options. It’s evident that the Holger 556 is a prime candidate for a nerf in Season 1, but even after a downgrade, expect this AR to shred in Warzone.

Rival 9

Activision

Muzzle: OD Suppressor

OD Suppressor Barrel: Rival-Cleanshot Barrel

Rival-Cleanshot Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical

Bruen Pivot Vertical Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

It wouldn’t be a proper loadout guide without at least one SMG choice. The Rival-9 has emerged as an early favorite to be the best short-range option in Warzone when the new map finally goes live. The SMG doesn’t necessarily have the fastest TTK in MW3, but an extremely reliable recoil pattern and damage profile puts the Rival-9 in a class of its own.