During Reverse Sweep, hosts Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker discuss what they believe are the greatest maps in competitive Call of Duty history.

While the Call of Duty map pool is a huge one, the competitive map pool is slightly smaller, with only some maps from each title making the cut.

With some iconic maps dating back to Black Ops 2, Enable and Pacman create their ideal best of 5 series, causing some serious debate in the process.