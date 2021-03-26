Aydan reveals his best Stoner 63 Warzone loadout - Dexerto

Warzone’s highest earner, Aydan Conrad, has shown fans his new Stoner 63 loadout in the Call of Duty battle royale title.

While the Warzone meta is dominated by the likes of the AUG, FFAR and Kar98k ahead of the mid-Season 2 update, the Stoner is definitely a weapon that can do some damage.

It’s an LMG that dominates the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer mode, which is incredibly frustrating to play against with its solid rate of fire and high damage stats.

If you’re growing bored of the current AUG/FFAR meta in Warzone, the Stoner 63 is one of the weapons you need to consider — and Aydan has you covered.

Advertisement

Aydan’s Stoner 63 Warzone class

The Stoner 63 is perhaps one of the most underrated weapons in Warzone. With the mid-season update coming, and a number of weapon balancing changes expected, this could result in the gun leaking more heavily into the meta.

Read More: Jukeyz exposes Warzone player blatantly stream sniping on Twitch

If you’re wanting to take advantage of that opportunity, or even just try out something new, here’s how Aydan decks out his Stoner to make it dominate in Verdansk:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.6” Division

18.6” Division Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

As Aydan says, there is a bit more recoil on this LMG when shooting at range, so it won’t do a great job of replacing the Kar98k or AUG when taking those distant gunfights.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone star Aydan joins New York Subliners

Perhaps the best thing about the Stoner 63 is its stock 75-round magazine, meaning you won’t need an Ammo attachment. That gives you a bit more freedom over attachments, hence why Aydan opts for both an Underbarrel and Rear Grip to maximize his control of the weapon.

So give this one a whirl and see how you like it. Stick an FFAR or Mac 10 in your back pocket and you should be a pretty handy assassin across Verdansk.