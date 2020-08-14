August 14 Call of Duty 2020 teaser unlocks secret room in Warzone

A new teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has surfaced, leading players to discover a previously inaccessible door in Warzone that can now be unlocked.

With only a couple of months to go until the expected release of Call of Duty's 2020 installment, Activision are starting to tease the game more and more by sending players on a quest for clues.

After the mysterious crates sent to content creators were opened on August 10, fans discovered a teaser website that, on August 14, played some news footage of the Cold War, more specifically the major events of 1961-1962.

While the video itself didn't include anything important about CoD 2020, the animated VHS tape used to play it did: coordinates that pointed to the Krovnik Farmland location on the Warzone map.

As expected, it didn't take long for players to find exactly what the clue was for; turns out there's a secret room in one of the Farmland buildings that, using the combination printed on the VHS tape, can be unlocked.

Popular CoD content creator PrestigeIsKey was one of the first to discover this and enter the area, which was locked behind a door that you could not previously open.

The code on the VCR opens the door in the Farmhouse in zone H6 - I tried to get footage of everything #Warzone pic.twitter.com/N4WTwOX5HS — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) August 14, 2020

The room itself looks exactly like what you'd expect a military-style bunker would look like during the Cold War era. Various meters and gauges adorn the walls and boxes of files can be found all over, some of which are spread out on several of the tables.

More images: pic.twitter.com/efZ47dChci — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 14, 2020

Obviously this looks like a lot of gibberish at the moment, as it should! Turns out that Activision's plan for this particular teaser involves releasing bits and pieces on a daily basis.

On the official teaser website, they've updated a picture of the schedule that they appear to be following. It now shows August 14 scratched out and the redacted text under it has been uncovered to reveal that there will be something new released on August 15.

Under that, there are four more redacted lines of text, which suggests that this process could extend for five more days and up to Wednesday, August 19.

Presumably, once all parts come out, then players will be able to finally piece together what Activision are trying to relay through these cryptic clues. At that point, the question will be whether the final solution is an official reveal for Call of Duty 2020 or a pointer to the next teaser.