Attach: How I became COD’s youngest-ever World Champ | Esports Stories

Dexerto sat down with Dillon ‘Attach’ Price to take a look back at his 2015 World Championship, which made him the youngest pro player to claim the prestigious title.

It didn’t take long for Attach to capture a World title in Call of Duty. He was just turning 18 when he won his first event, which just so happened to be Activision’s third annual championship for its flagship franchise.

Though very young, it wasn’t an easy road to the title. From internal pressures to adapting to a strong field of competitors, Attach revealed what it took for him to claim Call of Duty’s highest prize.

