How to watch Atlanta FaZe $100K Gold Rush Warzone Season 3 tournament: teams, stream, schedule, results - Dexerto

The Atlanta FaZe are putting together a massive Warzone Season 3 kickoff that will include separate $100K Gold Rush and $50K Cash Grab events. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.

$100K Gold Rush will be paid out in gold bars

$50K Global Cash Grab to ft. Testy, SkyrrozTV, MoonRyde, more

Gold Rush will be on April 22. Global Cash Grab on April 23.

CDL teams, orgs, and brands have put on Warzone battle royale tournaments in the past, but FaZe are setting their Gold Rush event apart in a big way that will have teams and players gunning for the top spot.

As such, everyone from big streamers to rising content creators are going to be locked in for a couple events to launch Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

$100K Gold Rush and $50K Global Cash Grab dates & time

Introducing the ATL FaZe $100K+ Gold Rush, taking place April 22 & the ATL FaZe $50K Global Cash Grab, going down April 23. Your favorite streamers and content creators battling it out in two Warzone events to kick off Season Three! More details coming soon. #EZAF pic.twitter.com/4na84VFF6W — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) April 19, 2021

There are going to be a lot of top-tier, entertaining Warzone games throughout the two-day event. And the right schedule should produce near-constant content to watch.

Advertisement

Both the Gold Rush and Cash Grab events are going to happen on April 22 and 23, respectively, with the festivities starting at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 9 PM BST.

$100K Gold Rush and $50K Global Cash Grab format

The Gold Rush is going to feature duos competing for $100K+ in the form of custom 1 kilogram gold bars presented in a one-of-a-kind acrylic display case.

Meanwhile, the next day will see the Global Cash Grab invite global streaming talent to compete for $50K including FaZe Testy, SkyrrozTV, MoonRyde, Low4n, POW3Rtv, Recrent, FlexZ, Austin, and BerriT.

$100K Gold Rush and $50K Cash Grab prize pool

The $100K Gold Rush is going to carry out their payouts in a really ‘FaZe’ way with the org awarding the cash prizes in actual gold bars.

Advertisement

Read more: Warzone Twitch streamers bamboozled by stream sniper using animal noises

A teaser trailer for the event shows gold bars with the event’s logo engraved, and it could be a sneak peek at what the winners will be paid with.

If FaZe is thematically consistent, the $50K Global Cash Grab should be paid out in stacks of cash that the teaser also features.

Atlanta FaZe Gold Rush & Global Cash Grab stream

Just like every Warzone event, whoever is among those competing will likely be broadcasting the action from their own channels.

But if you want to watch along with Atlanta FaZe, you can catch it on the official Call Of Duty and FaZe Twitch streams as well as ATF’s YouTube page. We’ve embedded the FaZe Twitch stream below.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gold Rush & Cash Grab teams & players

With a lot of Warzone players jumping aboard on these, the list of participants is surely going to be growing until the event starts.

Big creators like NICKMERCS, FaZe Swagg, Dr Disrespect, SypherPK, Huskerrs, AYDAN, FaZe Blaze, FaZe Pamaj, FaZe Dirty, FaZe Nio, FaZe Booya, and more have already signed up.

We’ve listed participants that have so far been confirmed to be in either the Gold Rush or Global Cash Grab, and will update the list as more come out.

Gold Rush players (not teams) NICKMERCS Swagg SypherPK Huskerrs Aydan Blaze LEGIQN mrdaft_ Pamaj Dirty Dirty Nio Booya Dr Disrespect Tommey TeePee MuteX JoeWo BobbyPoff ZLaner DiazBiffle Kaysan Royalize KaleiRenay