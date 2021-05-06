 FaZe's flop? Arcitys & aBeZy don't need to panic - Dexerto
FaZe’s flop? Arcitys & aBeZy don’t need to panic

Published: 6/May/2021 18:04

by Jacob Hale
Atlanta FaZe looked vulnerable in the most recent CDL week and the Reverse Sweep team are worried that it reminds them a little too much of their struggles in Modern Warfare. 

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker discussed Atlanta FaZe during the Reverse Sweep CDL review show, taking a look at why they’re not the same dominant team they were throughout Stage 1 and 2.

During the 2020 season, Atlanta FaZe failed to clutch up when it mattered most in major tournaments… Are they on course to make the same mistakes and face a similar fate?

