FaZe's flop? Arcitys & aBeZy don't need to panic - Dexerto

Atlanta FaZe looked vulnerable in the most recent CDL week and the Reverse Sweep team are worried that it reminds them a little too much of their struggles in Modern Warfare.

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker discussed Atlanta FaZe during the Reverse Sweep CDL review show, taking a look at why they’re not the same dominant team they were throughout Stage 1 and 2.

During the 2020 season, Atlanta FaZe failed to clutch up when it mattered most in major tournaments… Are they on course to make the same mistakes and face a similar fate?

