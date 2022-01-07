G2 Esports launch record label with first “epic power metal” single

Berlin-based esports organization G2 Esports have launched their own record label, releasing their first “epic power metal” song featuring their CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez.

As esports grows as an industry, organizations are trying to find ways to make themselves stand out from the crowd. Whether it’s through competitive success, unique content, or entering new industries entirely, nothing is off the table.

G2, an organization known for doing things a little differently, have kickstarted their 2022 season by releasing their first-ever song through their own record label.

With the genre described as “epic power metal”, the org’s first single ‘Our Way’ features Tina Guo, Luke Holland, Jason Richardson, Taylor Davis, Noora Louhim, and their very own CEO.

The music video for ‘Our Way’ also marks the official unveiling of G2’s new jersey for 2022, which spawns out of their two-year partnership with sportswear giants adidas.

Familiar faces to G2 and esports fans also appear in the music video, with players from their teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant making appearances.

The likes of Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther, Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Çelik, Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač and Zainab ‘zAAz’ Turkie all show their faces in the video for their org’s debut musical effort.

“Epic Power Metal is my favourite genre,” said G2 CEO Rodriguez. “I don’t care about its marketability. It’s coming from the heart like everything else we do. 20G2 is our year. This song is its anthem.”