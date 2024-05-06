SportsBoxing

Boxing legend open to Jake Paul fight on one unique condition

Boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed is up for fighting Jake Paul in the future as he considers coming out of retirement. But, a fight with Jake would only happen under one unique condition. 

Since stepping into the boxing world, Jake Paul has verbally sparred with some of the sport’s greatest-ever fighters. He’s gone after the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Carl Froch, and Tyson Fury, all in a bid to create some attention. 

He will, finally, step into the ring and come face-to-face with a living boxing legend in July, as he takes on ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson live on Netflix. 

The ‘Problem Child’ does have other suitors lining up too. Despite having received callouts from the world of mixed martial arts, it’s an offer from Prince Naseem Hamed – the former Featherweight and Bantamweight champion, who has a 36-1 record – that looks pretty interesting. 

The 50-year-old stepped away from boxing in 2002, and has since cited chronic problems with his hands as the reason why. He never officially retired, however, and would be up for fighting Jake if the money from the fight went to charity. 

“You need to understand something, fighting for a country for somebody to do well, for somebody to raise money, an obscene amount of money, then I could think about that. And I could get out of bed and do some serious training and get fit and maybe do it. For that, yes.”

“That’s the only time that really deep down in my heart I’d want to fight, to do something on that basis [to raise money],” the British boxing icon told TalkSport

Hamed noted that he’d likely raise money for Yemen – where his parents are from – and Palestine. 

“So I’d love to go into training and, you never know, if we could do like me, and my three sons all on one card in the Middle East, that would be one of my dreams,” he added, noting that he never officially retired.

Stranger things have certainly happened, and, as we’re seeing with Tyson, Jake is coaxing legends into fighting one last time.

