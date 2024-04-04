KSI next fight: Jake Paul showdown and Tommy Fury rematch in YouTuber’s sights

KSI poses for photographers as he opens the PRIME pop-up store on Piccadilly Circus in London Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

KSI has admitted that his next fight could be with Jake Paul or a rematch against Tommy Fury in a handful of options that lie ahead for the YouTuber.

Following his defeat to Fury in October, 2023, KSI is looking to get back in the ring and line up his next fight. However, the ‘Nightmare’ has made it clear that he simply will not fight anyone.

Here is all you need to know about who KSI could be fighting next.

Who is KSI fighting next?

Although no official fight has been announced yet, KSI has made it clear he would like to face one of Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather Jr next.

Speaking to SportBible, the 30-year-old eyed explained that it needed to be a big fight to tempt him back to the ring.

“I think the Jake [Paul] fight…” he began when asked what it would take for him to return to the ring. “The Tommy [Fury] rematch. There could always be [Floyd] Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Has to be top tier.”

The social media star did rule out a fight against Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, after rumors of a bout with the Premier League icon took the internet by storm.

When was KSI’s last fight?

KSI last stepped into the ring against Tommy Fury back in October, 2023. The YouTuber lost the contest on what was initially awarded as a split decision victory for Fury, before eventually being amended to a unanimous win after one of the judge’s scorecards was added up incorrectly.

KSI attempted to have the result of the fight overturned, but his appeals fell on deaf ears as the verdict remained in place.

Speaking about the fight, KSI said, “I feel like I did what I wanted to do at the end of the day.

“I was this kid who was a YouTuber who had no right being in the ring with Tommy Fury. I showed the world that if you believe in yourself and work hard you can literally do whatever you want.”

KSI boxing record

KSI’s boxing record stands at four wins, one loss and a no-contest across his six professional fights.

His defeat to Fury and win against Logan Paul stand out as two of his most high-profile bouts. KSI also won against FaZe Temperrr, Luis Alcaraz Pineda and British rapper Swarmz.

The YouTube star also appeared to claim victory against Joe Fournier as he was awarded the win on the night. But the bout would eventually be deemed as a no-contest after it emerged that KSI’s opponent was caught with an elbow during the fight.