Jake Paul fires back at KSI after he mocked him for fighting Mike Tyson

YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul has fired back at his rival KSI after mocking him for fighting Mike Tyson.

Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson will be stepping back into the boxing ring on July 20 with no other than YouTuber Jake Paul.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ has faced backlash from boxing fans, fighters, and his longtime rival KSI — who are concerned over the 31-year age gap between them, where Tyson will be 58 years old by the time of the fight.

KSI certainly didn’t hold back his thoughts on the bout. “50+ years old. No one wanted this…So sad to see man…” the British YouTube star said.

Jake Paul responds after criticism from KSI

In a March 12 Kick stream with Adin Ross, Jake Paul took the opportunity to hit back at the criticism and backlash around his fight with Mike Tyson.

The 27-year-old lashed out at KSI, slamming him as a b*tch. “You want to know the difference between Mike Tyson and KSI?… Mike Tyson will actually fight me,” he hit out. “So who’s the b*tch now? Like that’s the difference bro. ‘Oh, Mike’s this, Mike’s 57,’ but Mike signed the contract you f**king b*tch.”

Jake Paul added: “KSI you can say whatever you want, but you’re fat running around doing Sidemen YouTube videos and I’m changing the sport of boxing, the biggest fight of the 21st century, Netflix.”

He continued: “What could anybody possibly say while you’re making FIFA reaction videos? Bro, I’m sorry, but we’re just not the same and you’re 30 years old.”

Jake Paul went on to make note that KSI himself said he wouldn’t step in the ring with Tyson, admitting he wouldn’t be able to beat the legendary boxer. “So make up your f**king mind, you’re just are a cowardly b*tch that is like so insecure,” he lashed out.

It’s unclear whether Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will be a professional bout or an exhibition fight. Although the rules allegedly enforce headgear and 18oz gloves.