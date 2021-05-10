Battlefield 6 reveal date hinted at by EA - Dexerto

It has been a long time coming, but it appears EA is finally gearing up to reveal Battlefield 6 – and we could have a first look at the game in June!

EA has been rather quiet in their development plans of Battlefield 6 in recent years. The successor to Battlefield V has been in development for a few years now, and on May 2, 2021 images surfaced that are supposedly leaked screenshots of the new title.

Now, the developer has teased a possible date for when they are going to reveal the new Battlefield title, and fans of the series will not have to wait too long! Here’s all you need to know regarding the game’s potential reveal in June.

New Battlefield tweet teases announcement

On Twitter, the official Battlefield account posted a cryptic message which all but confirms they are planning on revealing Battlefield 6 is getting revealed in June.

Words that rhyme with Soon: June

Boom — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

The main indicators of this reveal happening is the clever use of “Soon” and “June”; and hopefully, this reveal is actually going to happen next month, as players are growing anxious for news regarding the game.

We know to some degree that Battlefield 6 is going to be one of the most ambitious titles that EA has released yet. As prominent games leaker Tom Henderson posted that the new Battlefield is going to feature drones, dogs and have a modern setting. As well, players will be able to jump into a brand new battle royale iteration within Battlefield 6, which should hopefully be an improvement of Firestorm.

EA Play

All signs point towards the game being revealed at some sort of EA Play held digitally in June. This is a format that EA has leaned towards the last couple of years, as they have not made an appearance at E3 since 2017.

So, this time around expect some sort of formal conference held by executives at EA next month. Going off of last year’s conference, the middle weeks of June is our best guess into when the Battlefield 6 reveal is going to occur!

So, this time around expect some sort of formal conference held by executives at EA next month. Going off of last year's conference, the middle weeks of June is our best guess into when the Battlefield 6 reveal is going to occur!