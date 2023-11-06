Baldur’s Gate 3 new mode leaked via mysterious achievement

Baldur’s Gate 3 might soon be adding the punishingly difficult Honour mode from Divinity: Original Sin II, based on a recent achievement leak discovered by players.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has three difficulty modes: Explorer, Normal, and Tactician. Explorer is the easy mode for new players or those unfamiliar with D&D 5E rules, Normal is a regular experience that follows D&D 5E closely, and Tactician is a hard mode that expects the players always to use their resources correctly.

What Baldur’s Gate 3 currently lacks is an Ironman mode, which is surprising, considering how closely it’s based on D&D 5E. Baldur’s Gate 3 puts a lot of emphasis on dice rolls to resolve situations, but there’s always the option to ‘savescum’ if players aren’t happy with the result.

A recent Baldur’s Gate 3 patch may have unearthed an even deadlier difficulty mode in the works. Larian Studios is still adding content to Baldur’s Gate 3, and something for the most skilled players could be next in line.

Baldur’s Gate 3 might be receiving the Honour mode from Divinity: Original Sin II

A user on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has discovered that a new achievement has been added to the GoG version of the game. This achievement is called “Foehammer,” and it’s unlocked after completing something called “Honour mode,” which currently doesn’t exist in the game.

Fans have an idea of what Honour mode is, thanks to Larian Studios’ previous game, Divinity: Original Sin II. In Divinity: Original Sin II, Honour mode was essentially an Ironman mode, where players only had a single save file, and a game over resulted in that save being deleted.

It bears mentioning that Honour mode is selected after picking difficulty in Divinity: Original Sin II, which means that players could use it while in easy mode. The fact that players can lock themselves into specific paths and lose their progress on a game over means it’s still incredibly hard, regardless of difficulty.

Adding an Ironman mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 is long overdue, as it’s a perfect fit for locking players to one save file. A mode where players connect their fate to a dice roll is the perfect way of emulating the D&D 5E experience in Baldur’s Gate 3.

