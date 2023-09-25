This Baldur’s Gate 3 player may have found the “most depressing” ending ever

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player thinks they’ve found the “most depressing ending ever” after romancing Lae’Zel and being brutally shot down as the game concluded.

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the variety of endings players can come across. Sure, you’re ailment may be the same in every playthrough but, thanks to the unfathomable amount of different choices you can make in the game, there are tons of many possibilities to have a ‘good’ ending or a ‘bad’ ending.

In one player’s case, that ‘bad’ ending likely seems like a piece of cake compared to what they went through, labeling their conclusion the “most depressing ending ever” and vowing to play as the Dark Urge in the next playthrough, perhaps to get sweet revenge on the Companion that broke their heart.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player beats game and loses girlfriend to NPC

Larian Studios

Sharing their tale on Reddit, one user explained how they chose to romance Lae’Zel, getting to a point where the player “thought we’d settle down somewhere after we saved the world and her people.”

Then, tragedy struck, with the fan telling this story: “I helped her free Orpheus because that’s what a good boyfriend would do. It’s between me and Orpheus having to become a mindflayer, I say ‘no way! I’m not becoming a mindflayer.’ Then Lae’Zel chimes in behind me ‘no, Oprheus, you can’t become a ghaik!’ Sinking realization that Lae’Zel would rather ME turn into a ghaik than this new guy she just met.

I save the world as a tentacled freak because SOMEONE has to. After, I ask Lae’Zel if we can still be together. She says, ‘nah, you’re a ghaik now…never gonna work.’ She then gets on a dragon and rides off with her new boyfriend.”

Naturally, after experiencing such a dramatic betrayal from Lae’Zel, the player is devastated, explaining how it took “150 hours to unlock a new ability: depression.”

It’s certainly one of the more tragic endings to occur in Baldur’s Gate 3, and many other players feel for their plight. Nevertheless, it’s been made clear the player won’t make that mistake again, highlighting it made them “ready for my Dark Urge playthrough” and regret not romancing Karlach, a fan favorite, especially in the latest Patch.

