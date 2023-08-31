Baldur’s Gate 3 player manages to reach worst ending possible for every character

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and it is possible to reach numerous endings with even a very small change in your choices. However, one player has managed to reach the worst possible ending in the game for every companion they have come across.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite massive and it offers a lot of variety to the players. Every decision you make within the game and everything that you decide to do has an impact on what happens within the world of Larian Studios RPG.

However, one player has managed to make all the worst possible decisions and reached an ending that most would not desire. However, what makes things special is that this player knew what they were doing and were deliberate in their quest to make it as bad as possible.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players react to the worst possible ending of the game

The discussion regarding this ending was started by a Reddit user named Sparkism. This player reached the worst possible ending and they gave a detailed rundown of everything they have done so far. It goes without saying the decisions seem to be well thought out.

As it happens, other players were quite intrigued by this and the post is currently sitting with 927 likes and 287 comments. One player commented “Some men just want to watch the world burn” as they brought forth a quote from the Dark Knight to discuss this achievement.

Another player commented “That’s some high-quality evil” as they could not believe how the owner of the post managed to make the worst possible decisions in the game. One player also commented “And people say playing evil isn’t rewarding. Entertainment is the reward.” as they feel that the decisions made seem quite fascinating.

Lastly, a player commented “What madness would compel this” as they are completely perplexed by everything that the post owner has done in the game.

This is definitely a player’s choice and it is safe to say that in the future fans will come across even more interesting patterns with regard to completing the game.