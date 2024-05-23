Killing one Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin will all but break your game

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player warned the community after discovering the dire consequences of killing the Oathbreaker Knight.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Paladin class is unique thanks to a subclass you can only access through gameplay. Unlike the rest of the game’s offerings, you can’t make an Oathbreaker Paladin during character creation – after all, you need to take an Oath first before you can break it.

Making a choice that goes against the tenets of your Oath will cause a Paladin to lose many of their abilities. At this point, the Oathbreaker Knight will come to your Camp, giving you the option to either restore your Oath or become an Oathbreaker.

However, there is one important thing players need to keep in mind when the Oathbreaker Knight is in your Camp. As one Reddit user shared, “if you kill oathbreaker knight he won’t return even though he’s already undead.”

The poster goes on to explain that, if the Oathbreaker Knight dies, a Paladin who has broken their Oath will not be able to access the normal options. That means you’ll be stuck for the rest of the game with the Oath Broken condition without crucial Paladin abilities like spells and Smites.

In this state, even Withers can’t help you. He will refuse to help respec Oath Broken characters, essentially leaving you with an underpowered build for the rest of the run.

On top of that, you won’t even get worthwhile loot to make up for what you’ve lost. The Oathbreaker Knight drops a Greatsword +1, an Elixir of Heroism, and three Javelins; you’ll also be able to get Plate Armour from his body after a long rest.

None of these are particularly good or rare items, and combined with the harsh consequences, it’s clear there’s absolutely no good reason for Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladins to kill the Oathbreaker Knight.