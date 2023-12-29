Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains why Gale is the “real” protagonist

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player is making the argument that Gale is actually the real main character of the game, citing his story’s similarities to those of other companions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to create the Dungeons & Dragons characters of their dreams or select one of the game’s Origin characters as their avatar.

Of the latter, Gale has consistently been the most popular according to data shared by developer Larian Studios.

While there are a variety of reasons players may choose Gale over other Origin characters like Shadowheart and Astarion, such as wanting to play as a Wizard, one player seems to suggest another explanation for his popularity: He’s actually the main character.

Gale’s story has a lot in common with other Baldur’s Gate 3 companions

In a post to the BaldursGate3 subreddit, user Sarcasism goes over the major elements Gale’s story shares with those of the other Origin characters. In the poster’s words, this makes him “the real Tav.”

While the explanation for Lae’zel is a bit of a reach – pretty much every character in the game wants to destroy the Absolute – the rest are pretty compelling. Karlach and Wyll’s in particular are major overlaps that are pretty unique to these characters.

In fact, the original post arguably doesn’t go far enough, with one commenter arguing, “he actually one ups everyone in all of these.”

They cite examples like Gale having what is essentially a nuke in his chest with the potential to wipe out parts of the Sword Coast versus Karlach’s infernal engine and Gale being the former lover of an actual goddess over Wyll’s complicated relationship with his devil patron.

Of course, this is a bit of an oversimplification of all of these character’s complex and distinct stories. Still, this breakdown of how high the stakes really are in Gale’s storyline does help explain the character’s popularity among Baldur’s Gate 3 fans.

