Baldur’s Gate 3’s deadliest weapon is a ‘nuclear’ child

Of all the powerful magic items in Baldur’s Gate 3, the most powerful weapon in the game may actually be a cursed child. Players have discovered a way to use a child’s corpse as a “nuke”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game with unprecedented amounts of choice and detail. Developer Larian Studios has packed just about every inch of the map with secrets to uncover and items to grab.

Plus, much like in tabletop Dungeons & Dragons, pretty much anything can be powerful with some creative thinking.

That’s how one player found a gruesome “item” that might actually be the most powerful weapon in the entire game.

Note, spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 3 to follow.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s most powerful weapon is a child in Cazador’s Palace

Reddit user resoundingboom explained their macabre but incredibly useful discovery within Cazador’s Palace.

While exploring the area, which is a major piece of Origin Character and companion Astarion‘s questline, the player came across the corpse of a young girl named Victoria, which was emanating a powerful necrotic curse.

Of course, since this is Baldur’s Gate 3, they were able to pick up the body and bring Victoria to their Camp.

During a later mission, the player tested out the “VictoriaBomb” on a group of Steel Watchers, where they found something surprising.

After throwing the body into the middle of the battlefield and triggering initiative rolls, Victoria’s curse started dealing area-of-effect damage. However, rather than sticking to turn-based rules, the curse activated every few seconds.

This made quick work of the Steel Watchers, with the player never needing to make a move. The body could also be picked up after the fight, meaning the VictoriaBomb can be used more than once.

Victoria dealing damage outside of the initiative order during combat could be a bug that gets patched out in a future update.

Still, it says a lot about Baldur’s Gate 3 and how much Larian gives players to work with. The idea of carrying around a child’s corpse to use as a bomb is incredibly dark, but if that’s what the player wants to do, they can.

