Baldur’s Gate 3 bug turns Gale into a bouncing Super Mario

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a bug that causes Gale to hop on the spot endlessly, like a Super Mario Bros. character.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 spent several years in Early Access, it still launched with many bugs. Many of these have been fixed via regular patches and hotfixes, but the game is by no means glitch-free yet, and you’re likely to encounter issues, even if they’re just minor graphical hiccups.

Indeed, the fanbase on Xbox Series X|S is dealing with a major save bug that is wiping progress. This is the biggest issue with Baldur’s Gate 3 at the moment, and it’s restricted to a single platform, but it’s a particularly annoying one for Xbox owners.

While the glitches in the game can be frustrating, they’re also a sign of just how vast its world is and how much detail developer Larian Studios packed into it. This is the best way to explain the bug that turned Gale into Mario.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch turned Gale into a Mario-style platform game character

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit shared a hilarious glitch during a playthrough, which caused Gale to bounce up and down on the spot as if he were made of rubber. This prompted a lot of responses from bemused fans, who enjoyed Gale’s loss of decorum.

“Don’t feed him artifacts after midnight,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s more jumping than he does in my game. Every time someone gets stuck at the bottom of a cliff, it’s Gale.”

As Baldur’s Gate 3 has verticality to its world, with the player able to jump across ledges and fly through the air, this glitch was likely caused by Gale landing incorrectly. The game is well known for its pathfinding issues, especially when jumping, so this one isn’t too surprising.

The area he’s standing on is a small cliff used in the first goblin battle in Act I, which the player can use to gain the high ground. The glitch was likely caused by the player ascending/descending the different cliff layers, causing the game to bug out and make Gale bounce like Super Mario.

The glitches in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be hilarious, such as the stoic dinosaur defeating Orin the Red. The game is so good that fans can get together and laugh at the ridiculous technical issues, as they’re easy to overlook in the face of such an epic story.

And if you’re not enjoying Baldur’s Gate 3, then you’re only a single glitch away from turning it into Super Mario Bros. Wonder.