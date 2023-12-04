Baldur’s Gate 3 players spot hilarious gender change bug

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a rather hilarious bug that dramatically changed the characters’ gender during a cutscene.

Thanks to a variety of patches and hotfixes, Baldur’s Gate 3 players rarely come across any huge bugs or glitches, with most experiences running pretty smoothly. However, that doesn’t mean that the game is immune to any hilarious bugs, as they’re bound to pop up occasionally.

This is exactly what happened to one player, who happened to notice a rather major change happening to their character during a cutscene with the lovable companion, Karlach. This bug prompted a hilarious photo that the community quickly loved.

Baldur’s Gate 3 character changes gender in hilarious bug

Baldur’s Gate 3 has always been pretty open with its nudity and promiscuity, allowing players the chance to change the body parts of their character. However, usually, it’s through the player’s choice and character creation.

Sharing the bug on Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, one user attached an image of their character speaking to Karlach during a nighttime cutscene. Only, their masculine character seemed to have grown some rather feminine assets.

Naturally, the community found this bug to be absolutely hilarious, with many taking to the comments to joke about how “Karlachs engine is leaking estrogen” and clearly has a profound impact on the Tav in question.

Others thought this would be a fantastic addition to the game, suggesting: “Imagine if this were a mechanic that could happen during a barbarian/sorcerer’s wild magic surges” to which many responded that it would be fantastic and that it used to be an element in Dungeons & Dragons.

It seems the issue isn’t exclusive to this player, with many commenting: “Lol literally just had this happen to me, too.”

Whether there will be a patch to fix this bug is yet to be seen, but given the amount of attention Larian has placed on this title, it’ll likely be coming soon.

