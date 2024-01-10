Baldur’s Gate 3 players stunned after discovering rare underwear-related dialogue

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans were surprised after they uncovered a very remote piece of dialogue that’s only triggered by wearing underwear.

Fans who’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3 know just how deep of an RPG it is, with tons of different endings, ways to progress, and dialogue trees depending on choices made.

Like any good RPG, players can customize each character’s battle armor and camp outfits—including the more risque undergarments of each party member.

Now, players have discovered a very remote piece of dialogue from Gale involving a certain piece of underwear, and fans are stunned at the attention to detail.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans surprised at rare underwear-related dialogue

The discovery gained traction thanks to a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where one user named Nekomori made a thread titled “Talked to Gale in my underwear. Was not expecting this!”

They attached a screenshot of the dialogue from Gale which read: “You look…comfortable. A mite over-exposed, given the perils of our adventure, but I suppose it adds a thrilling edge to leave oneself to open to danger, and…other things. I assume your choice of apparel isn’t the subject of the day. What’s on your hind? I mean mind.”

Players in the comments were surprised to see evidence of the dialogue, with many not realizing party members can react to what you’re wearing.

“What??? They react to clothes? I never saw that before,” said one player, while another commented, “What?! The companions have reactions to you talking to them in your underwear?”

According to the OP, they were wearing a specific set of undergarments which they provided a screenshot of. In Baldur’s Gate 3, these undergarments are simply called “Underwear.”

Some fans have theorized that only this specific set of underwear causes Gale’s dialogue to trigger, though it’s unclear if this is true or not.

Regardless, this particular response seems to be a very remote piece of the game’s script. It just goes to show how impressive Larian Studio’s writing is that players are still discovering new things nearly half a year after launch.