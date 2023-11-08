Baldur’s Gate 3 player calls for an end to Gale slander

Gale comes under a lot of fire for his tendency to “eat” some of the best items in the game, but now one player is calling on the community to be less mean about his condition.

Gale is a mixed bag as a companion. On the one hand, he’s one of the most versatile party members you can have, with access to insanely powerful AOE spells like Fireball and Lightning Bolt, and mobility spells like Misty Step. On the other hand, he’ll violently explode if you don’t give him an enchanted pair of shoes to consume.

The downside to rolling with Gale is every so often you need to prevent the party’s imminent demise by letting him refuel from a magical item. Which you’ll never see again once he’s done with it.

Unsurprisingly, this has led Gale to develop a bit of a reputation within the Baldur’s Gate community, seeing as many players may have to sacrifice powerful items to keep him around. However, one player is determined to stop this slander.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan claims Gale’s condition isn’t that bad

On the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, this player defended the wizard of Waterdeep by arguing that he didn’t actually need that many magical items in order to progress his quest.

They said: “The Gale issue seems overblown. Everybody harps on him eating magic items, but he eats like only three and there are plenty of garbage ones. Just seems like a weird focus when there are other Gale problems to focus on.”

Several other Gale defenders piped up, with another player saying: “I totally agree, this is a nonissue. I mostly give him the Absolute stuff, since I don’t get the brand normally. And there is generally a lot of stuff you don’t really need.”

Hopefully, this is the boost Gale needs to become as popular as Astarion and Shadowheart, who consistently rank as the most popular companions in the game.

For more news and updates on Baldur's Gate 3, check out this player's ironclad argument for why Wyll is the best companion to romance.