Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the pettiest things they’ve done in-game

Players are sharing some of the hilariously petty things they’ve done over the course of their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthroughs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players near unprecedented freedom to interact with its world and characters. Whether you want to be a traditionally heroic savior of the Sword Coast or a murderous Dark Urge wreaking havoc across the land, the RPG lets you be whatever kind of fantasy character you want to be.

Of course, this also means there are plenty of opportunities to simply be chaotic or just plain petty.

Now, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sharing the pettiest things they’ve done on their adventures, and some of them are pretty incredible.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finding hilarious ways to get the last laugh

The conversation was started with a Reddit post from user RKO-Cutter who shared their own petty experience.

For them, it was getting back at Rivington smith Gyldro Angleiron, who they found to be “especially needlessly impolite.” Because of his behavior, the player chose to knock him out, steal all of his things, and sell them back to his shopkeeper – who handed over the gold in exchange for her boss’ possessions without batting an eye.

Other players found “Drawing mustache on Vlaakith queen with Lae’zel around” to be pretty amusing and petty, with some suggesting having Lae’zel draw it herself.

Another suggested putting Selûne’s statue and other Selûnite items into Shadowheart’s bag as a subtle knock on the cleric’s devotion to the dark goddess Shar. This prompted a commenter to reply “So glad this isn’t just me. Every time she has a little snide aside to Selune, I put another Selunite item in her bag.”

Perhaps the funniest (and cruelest) act of pettiness, though, relates to fan-favorite companion Astarion.

“Astarion drained my Tav on his bite scene so she ended up dropping a monastery on his ass” said one player, referencing the bizarrely specific scene where, if the player makes certain choices in the Mountain Pass and gets the Pale Elf killed, he will hilariously berate them upon being resurrected.

The only flaw with this, as one player pointed out, is that there is no “‘now we’re even’ dialogue option after his rant.”

