Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal their most ignored party member

Baldur’s Gate 3 players seem to agree that Halsin is their permanent “wait at camp” companion, although there are some runners-up that players haven’t been taking along on their travels.

There are a total of ten companions that can be recruited to the party by the player in Baldur’s Gate 3. Six of the ten are origin companions that can be found by Tav (custom player character) during the first Act. They include Shadowheart, Astarion, Wyll, Karlach, Gale, and Lae’Zel. The remaining four can be found in later Acts and include Minthara, Jaheira, Minsc and Halsin.

Article continues after ad

With only four slots to a party, one of which is taken up by the player’s Tav, the remaining recruited companions have to remain at the campsite. This is where a majority of story-progression cutscenes happen and how players can regenerate the health of their party.

Article continues after ad

Each companion has their own set of skills which can be valuable to a mission. But not all companions are needed at all times, which is why the “wait at camp” feature is heavily utilized. Now that the game has been out for several months, who is the character that gets left at camp most often by players?

Article continues after ad

Not every Baldur’s Gate 3 player enjoys a big bear hug

Larian Studios Halsin (Druid)

According to a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, most player’s go to stay at camp companion is none other than Halsin. The beloved Druid can be found during the first Act of the game by following the “Finding a Cure” quest line.

Article continues after ad

After finding the Goblin Camp and making it through the Shattered Sanctum, players will stumble across a room which will have a bear on the right hand side surrounded by goblins. If the player has the ability to speak to animals, they can speak to the bear who will say “Stop them. Free me.” This is Halsin, and ,upon defeating the goblins, the player is able to free and recruit him.

Article continues after ad

“Halsin exists to prevent other people I actually care about from getting kidnapped,” said one Reddit user under the thread, which was upvoted by over 2,500 other Redditors.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite having one of the wildest romance sequences, Halsin appears to be no more than entertainment for most players. Although Halsin isn’t the only one that often gets left out of adventures, as a vast of Redditors also claimed that Wyll was a close second for being left at camp.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others molded their parties around which characters were most involved in that point of the story in order to see their questline through.

“None of them, if I’m doing a quest one of them has a stake in I take them.” claimed one Reddit user who liked to rotate out their party members.

Others still kept their party from the start of the game, while, on the polar opposite side of the spectrum, many players chose to instantly hold on to late-game pickups like Jaheira and Minsc the moment they were found.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an incredibly amount of freedom to players who want to mold their experience and choose who accompanies them on their journey, but it seems most players chose to leave Halsin by the wayside. Poor guy.