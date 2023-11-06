Baldur’s Gate 3 players outline why least-used companion is so unpopular

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have pinpointed why the game’s least popular companion doesn’t make the cut for so many adventurers- and it’s not just because they replace Minthara.

Being a companion in Baldur’s Gate is a tough gig. Not only do you have to keep up with an erratic player who you’re hard-coded to flirt with, there’s also a chance that a Durge character is going to kill you when you least expect it.

To make matters worse, the companions are all competing with each other for the player’s affection, with those unfortunate enough to be banished from the party relegated to the camp forever.

With so many instantly iconic characters to choose from, it’s only natural that some of them don’t quite make the cut, and it looks like the Baldur’s Gate community has settled on one companion in particular as the least popular.

Halsin crowned as Baldur’s Gate 3’s least popular companion

Unluckily for the Druid Bear man, the Baldur’s Gate 3 forums are full of Halsin slander which makes it difficult to put him anywhere other than the bottom.

One player pinpointed why he wasn’t as engaging as other companions, saying that it was down to: “his reactions and his attitude. I really can’t get myself to like him.”

Another player broke it down to Halsin being very likeable in real life, but less interesting for a game.

“Halsin and Wyll are both people I would like in real life but are boring as companions in a game. The most interesting characters are always people you’d hate in real life. I would stop talking to Astarion or Mizora after about five minutes irl but in-game, I can’t get enough of them.”

Wyll was another companion who was ranked quite low, with Astarion and Shadowheart taking the top spots for most players.

