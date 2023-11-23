Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise devs for solo warning after characters’ tragic fate

Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise Larian Studios for discouraging a solo run, thanks to the tragic fate of several characters who attempt to go it alone.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules, where a group of characters is heavily encouraged, with each hero possessing unique abilities that complement the other group members.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 is a video game, players have attempted brutally difficult solo runs, where a single character tries to beat the hardest bosses. This is more difficult than it sounds because the game’s turn-based action economy gives groups of enemies a massive advantage over a single hero.

The way Baldur’s Gate 3 is paced, the player will likely encounter Shadowheart, Astarion, Gale, Lae’zel, and Wyll within the first few hours of play, giving them a party of adventurers for Act I. But what about the people who still want to go it alone?

Baldur’s Gate 3 drops not-too-subtle hints about avoiding a solo run

Users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit praise Larian Studios for the tragic fates of certain NPCs, encouraging players not to go it alone. Baldur’s gate 3 is best played with a party, which is why some characters who do try and act on their own are cut down by monsters.

“The Tiefling surveying the Githyanki near the mountain pass? She said she works better alone. Dead,” the OP said, “The Drow at the bottom of the cliff near Auntie Ethel’s mushroom circle? He said he works better alone. Dead.”

“Larian said split the party and see what happens,” one user writes, while another said, “You must gather your party before venturing forth.”

Of course, not all players heed the advice, with some preferring to add mods to Baldur’s Gate 3 to implement the Lone Wolf option from Divinity: Original Sin II, making it much easier to complete a solo run.

Still, Baldur’s Gate 3 heavily encourages the use of party members, whether they have established backstories or are a group of hirelings recruited by Withers. A balanced party makes the game much more fun, as the enemies won’t steamroll the protagonist in every encounter.

At the start of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Nautiloid ship should be warning enough about how dangerous it is to go alone, but the fanbase appreciates the extra deceased NPCs and their terrible fates.