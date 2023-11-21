Baldur’s Gate 3 players not happy with mods that make characters more “beautiful”

Several Baldur’s Gate 3 players have criticized mods for the game that attempt to make party members more “conventionally beautiful”, saying that it makes them “irrationally angry”.

The characters who can make up your party in Baldur’s Gate 3 are undeniably the game’s strongest selling point. The unique designs, impressive performances, and realistic writing have made characters like Astarion and Shadowheart instantly recognizable, and even NPCs like Alfira receive similar praise.

Considering how popular these characters are, it’s only natural that players are defensive of their designs and backstory, especially when aspects like a character’s race or class play such an important part in their personal story and behavior. Can you imagine what it would be like if Lae’zel wasn’t Githyanki, or if Astarion wasn’t a vampire spawn?

This is why some mods, which are designed to change how characters (usually the female ones), are getting so much hate from the community. It doesn’t help that many of these mods alter defining character traits.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam mod that changes party member faces

One of the more offensive examples recently popped up on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where Minthara’s imperious drow features were replaced with a more docile and “conventionally attractive” look.

We’ve also seen examples where Lae’zel’s Githyanki facial structure was remodeled to give her a more human-shaped nose.

Player reactions to these changes have been noticeably negative, with the post reading: “Mods like this make me irrationally angry.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care if people use those mods. It’s their game. Whatever. But every time I see it I cringe a bit. Like, ‘What did they do to you?'”

Another player compared the mod to a K-pop face edit, saying: “Minthara is already gorgeous. I really hate the insta-baddie mods for companions and wouldn’t change the uniqueness of them personally.”

