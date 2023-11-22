Baldur’s Gate 3 streamer solos the game’s hardest bosses in a single turn

An intrepid Bladur’s Gate 3 streamer is making mincemeat of the game’s toughest challenges with a busted build. Of course, when you find out who it is, it kind of makes sense.

The boundless creativity afforded by Baldur’s Gate 3 actually encourages breaking the game, especially where combat is concerned. We’ve seen players take down major bosses with a hamster and set up one-shots with capitalism.

While it may seem like these achievements reduce the game to a sort of easy mode, there’s some definite skill in manipulating Baldur’s Gate 3 in these ways. If that’s still in doubt, this latest display comes from Twitch streamer luality who, among other achievements, beat Dark Souls 3 with a level one character using a dance pad.

Not content with that monumental accomplishment, luality has taken to Baldur’s Gate 3 for an epic boss run. She’s taken down the best the game can throw at players and soloed them in a single turn thanks to some insane build crafting.

While a boss like Raphael can be a pain in the neck thanks to the small army of henchmen he summons, luality makes short work of him and his cronies. Using a few buffs and multiple Arrows of Many Targets, she takes down eight enemies in one turn.

While that’s probably the most impressive feat of luality’s in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s pulled off a few other marvels. Taking down Ketheric Thorm and the Apostle of Myrkul in a single turn thanks to an ungodly amount of Action Points is just one of them.

Her primary strategy revolves around stacking buffs like Luck of the Far Realms and Executioner for extra crits. On top of this, she’s somehow managed to optimize her build so it’s taking four to five actions per turn meaning she pulls these encounters off with no companions.

It lets her do stuff like waste Grym in a single round of combat by pumping four overpowered arrows into him after a well-timed sneak attack. His bulk usually requires players to lure him under the hammer of the Adamantium forge but Luality doesn’t have time for all that.

Players who’ve seen her chronicling of this particular boss run have been floored by luality’s speedy clears. She could have done it on a dance pad to make it more impressive but Baldur’s Gate 3’s turn-based combat might dial that down somewhat.

We’re not sure our own build guides will have you soloing bosses in a single turn, but they’ll definitely help make those encounters easier. You can check those and a bunch of other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides out below.

