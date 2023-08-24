Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter solos the game’s toughest boss in 2 turns

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighters can seem underpowered compared to their spell-casting counterparts. Put those concerns to rest because one player has used the class (and a bunch of magic items) to brutalize the game’s hardest boss. Spoilers for Act 3 ahead.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows for some tremendously exciting min-maxing opportunities. Players have already stacked ridiculously high AP and used a combination of spells and D&D logic to make Owlbear nukes.

That D&D logic also impacts the game’s 12 classes. Its adherence to the 5th edition ruleset means that Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighters suffer the same late-level drop-off in power that the martial classes do on the tabletop. This is usually mitigated through multi-classing.

Don’t get us wrong, Fighters are still tough as nails in Baldur’s Gate 3 and one player has proven it beyond a doubt. Content creator Thorusin has uploaded a YouTube video in which they use a Fighter mulch an exceedingly tough late-game boss in just two turns.

Using a Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter to delete a boss

To melt away Raphael’s 666 hitpoints, Thorusin relies on a few key items. Chief amongst them is the Gontr Mael, a legendary +3 bow that grants Haste (3 extra attacks) and the Guiding Bolt debuff to a target for free advantage rolls.

It’s used in combination with an Amulet of Branding to apply a weakness to piercing damage for double damage. The final ingredient is Baldur’s Gate 3’s Fighter’s ability to pump out nine attacks in a single turn from a melding of Haste, Action Surge, and standard attacks.

Thorusin starts by firing off an Arrow of Fiend Slaying dipped in Crawler Mucus Poison to paralyze Raphael. They then use a guaranteed crit from their Killer’s Sweetheart Ring for an impressive 122 damage and spend their remaining seven actions feathering Raphael with arrows.

By the end of Thorusin’s Fighter’s first turn, Raphael has a measly 80 hit points remaining and can’t act due to paralysis. They clean up the rest on their second turn with an Arrow of Many Targets for a two-turn massacre.

Larian Studios Githyanki and Half-Orcs make tremendous Fighters in Baldur’s Gate 3

The disparity between Baldur’s Gate 3’s Fighter class and the other more magically inclined options can be easily remedied by their unparalleled actions per turn. No multi-classing needed.

Our builds might not be as bone-crushingly broken as Thorusin’s but they’re definitely a help in your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure. Check them out along with our other guides for the game.

