Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “chad Withers” for helping to avoid plot hole

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have praised Withers for helping to avoid what some players initially thought might have been a massive plot hole involving Bhaal.

With Baldur’s Gate 3’s story weaving plenty of twists and turns throughout, there’s always the fear that things might not flow together.

Some BG3 players had this feeling after the confrontation with Orin in the Temple of Bhaal. In particular, a Reddit user asked the community why Bhaal simply let the party leave unharmed after the fight was over.

“He is no doubt pissed for what we did; he could’ve ordered his remaining followers to attack our weakened party… But yet he just doesn’t. Instead, he tells them to keep their blades sheathed and lets us walk out of his temple unharmed after all that. Why,” the player asked.

Some fans argued that this response is actually true to Bhaal’s nature and will play out further down the line.

“Bhaal likes slaughter. Including the slaughter of his followers. What’s not to like about what you did in his temple,” argued one player.

Another noted that Bhaal may not have as much power as one might think. “Bhaal is only a quasi-deity now. He’s lost almost all his power. That combined with the fact that gods aren’t really allowed to interfere on Toril. His options are pretty limited.”

Interestingly, some members of the community think Withers may have been behind the easy escape.

Should one be playing the Dark Urge route, and they refuse to accept Bhaal, Withers will directly interfere and even resurrect the player. He will say, “So rise, Challenger of Gods, and prepare for battle once more. Death will not claim thee whilst I endure.”

Fans in the comments loved this line of thinking, with one even labeling him “chad Withers” for always having the party’s back.