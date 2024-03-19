Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover shocking truth of Bhaal’s voice actor

Baldur’s Gate 3 players were shocked to discover that the voice actor for Bhaal, one of the Dead Three, is also well-known for his other work in high fantasy games, most notably The Witcher.

The Dead Three make up the primary antagonists of Baldur’s Gate 3. Between Orin, Ketheric and Gortash, the gods Bhaal, Bane and Myrkul make lives very tricky for those living on the Sword Coast, especially for Tav and his party.

Perhaps the most intimidating of these is Bhaal, god of murder, whose chosen Orin is definitely the least stable of the three.

The voice acting in Baldur’s Gate has always been one of it’s strongest selling points; just look at Neil Newbon’s win at the Game Awards 2023 for his portrayal of Astarion. Still, players were shocked to discover that Bhaal’s voice actor is none other than Doug Cockle, voice actor of Geralt in the Witcher games.

One player posted about their “sudden realisation of who Bhaal’s voice actor actually is” on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit, and was met with a chorus of surprise.

While Bhaal isn’t the most talkative of gods, you can have a decent chat with him if you’re playing as a Dark Urge character. Once you defeat Orin in Act 3, he’ll appear to claim you as his rightful chosen and favourite child, putting Doug’s superb voice-acting skills on full display.

Beyond the Witcher and Baldur’s Gate 3, Doug has also been busy doing voice work in Payday 3 and Alan Wake 2, where he plays Robert Nightingale