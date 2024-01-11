Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover glaring Withers plot hole

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have noticed a strange plot hole involving Withers, the helpful undead who hangs out at your camp and says lots of mysterious things.

Baldur’s Gate 3 expects players to take a party of adventurers out into the world, but these warriors and wizards aren’t your only friends in the game, as Withers will be pulling you back from the brink of oblivion whenever needed.

You can first encounter Withers in a tomb near the start of the game, where he is chilling in a sarcophagus. He will go on to hang out in your camp, where he will resurrect dead allies, bring in fresh hirelings, and allow you to respec characters from scratch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are many lingering mysteries surrounding Withers, but there’s one that occurs throughout the whole game, yet most players never notice it, partly due to the UI and partly due to his unusual dialogue when engaging with party members.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are wondering how everyone learned Withers’ name

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit asked others: “When did the party collectively decide to call him Withers?” He never mentions his name, yet he’s referred to as Withers by other characters and is mentioned by that title in the UI. Users in the thread quickly had comedic answers in response to this plot hole.

Article continues after ad

“They read his name above his head,” one user suggested, while another said, “My headcanon is that they all just collectively decided to call him that as a nickname.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“As soon as one character thinks of it, they all know it because of the tadpoles,” one user explained, “It happens constantly throughout the game that you’ll experience a story event and characters in camp that shouldn’t have a way to know about it talk about it like they saw it first hand. It’s all tadpole stuff.”

Article continues after ad

This error could be because Withers had several different names in the Early Access period of Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian might have wanted to keep the intro scene vague so that they wouldn’t need to change any dialogue in the future and then forgot to include a moment where he actually said his name.

Article continues after ad

The strange case of Withers’ name could also be because he’s heavily implied to be someone else. Larian might not have decided whether they would reveal this secret in-game, so he never formally introduced himself, but other characters somehow knew the name.

Article continues after ad

Withers might be the strangest character in Baldur’s Gate 3, with a hidden agenda that the party is unaware of. The mystery of the name is just one in a long list of bizarre traits held by this powerful undead mage and is one that’s unlikely to be answered.