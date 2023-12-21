Baldur’s Gate 3 players overjoyed as most annoying glitch is finally fixed 

The torment of the Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase has finally ended, as the latest patch has fixed the most annoying glitch in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 spent several years in Steam Early Access, but the game’s launch version wasn’t exactly bug-free. While still playable, Baldur’s Gate 3 launched with many issues, especially during the game’s final act.

Since launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received numerous patches and hotfixes, all of which have slowly resolved the game’s problems. Baldur’s Gate 3 will likely continue to receive updates for years to come, considering the sheer amount of content in the game

The most recent Baldur’s Gate 3 update at the time of writing is Hotfix 15, which comes with a patch note that has brought untold happiness to the fanbase, as one of the worst glitches has finally been fixed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally fixed the glitch that stopped party members from jumping when following

A post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has outlined one of the biggest reveals from the Hotfix 15 patch notes. Apparently, the issue that stopped party members from jumping over gaps when following the lead character has been fixed to the joy of the fans.

“This was… THE bug that needed fixing. Praise be,” one user wrote, while another said, “If true I’m gonna miss that personal feel, that staredown when I jump, but Astarion doesn’t, and he just stands there and looks at me, and I look at him, and it is silent disdain between us.”

Unfortunately, it might not be 100% fixed, as one user reports, “Sadly experienced it again one hour ago at the cliffs outside of House of Hope. So it may be better, but it’s not totally fixed.”

The jumping problem is one of the most common and annoying problems with Baldur’s Gate 3, especially as switching control to the still character can cause the other party members to jump back over the gap, resulting in a race to try and get everyone on the correct ledge.

Surprisingly, the jumping pathfinding glitch wasn’t fixed sooner, especially considering how much the fanbase hated it. The players’ patience has finally been rewarded, and the era of waiting for Karlach to stop standing perfectly still and jump over a cliff is over.

