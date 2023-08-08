Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 2 Patch Notes: Crashing fixes, character glitch, more

A new set of Patch Notes are here for Baldur’s Gate 3, featuring fixes for multiple frustrations, from crashes to character glitches, and more.

Upon release of a game as large as Baldur’s Gate 3, it comes as no surprise to see certain unforeseen elements causing havoc to players and the devs alike. Thankfully through a few handy Hotfixes, these bugs are quickly resolved and now, the second patch has arrived.

While not the largest patch, this Hotfix comes with some vital quality-of-life changes, and potential fixes for those crashes many players have been experiencing. Here’s everything that’s changed in Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 2 Patch Notes.

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

The primary change is for recent reports of crashing. Many players have seen their games crashing more frequently as they dive deeper into the game. Now, thanks to the patch, most of these crashes have been monitored, including crashes caused by the UI, saving issues, and crashes related to moving items.

On top of this, a rather unfortunate issue has left many players laughing rather than feeling frustrated. Previously, certain genitals would glitch through clothing and certain Gnome Sorcerers would for some reason not be wearing underwear. This has now been fixed, so those players can remain modest at all times, provided they want to be.

Along with this, tons of cinematic elements have been polished, including certain motion captures and pauses, keeping the narrative flowing naturally.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when reloading a savegame made mid-dialogue.

Fixed being unable to enter the Shadowfell if you saved while the prompt was on screen.

Fixed a crash caused by the UI.

Fixed a potential crash when saving while standing on a surface during combat or in Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed a rare blocker when loading a savegame made in camp that would cause a party member to spawn outside of camp.

Fixed a potential crash when choosing to stop listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when applying dye to an item outside of the inventory or through non-conventional means, such as the Reward panel.

Fixed a potential multiplayer crash when the client touches the transponder on the nautiloid and leaves the party, and then the host tries to open Party View.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game trying to load the Character Creation UI when you are no longer in Character Creation.

Fixed a potential crash related to the tooltips of items that grant skill advantages but don’t have an owner.

Fixed a rare PhysX crash.

Fixed a rare crash related to moving items.

Multiplayer

Fixed long fade-outs when listening in on dialogues in multiplayer.

Gameplay

Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing.

Male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.

Fixed an infinite loop that could occur with spells like Minor Illusion, where the enemy and the illusion would repeatedly enter and leave combat.

Fixed necromites not joining the combat with Ketheric.

Fixed enemies on the upper floor of Moonrise entering combat with those on the lower floor.

Fixed Voss’ dragon reappearing after the githyanki scene near the Mountain Pass.

Fixed a book in Moonrise Towers showing an internal variable name instead of the correct content.

Fixed an issue preventing the boss fight with Ketheric from progressing.

UI

Removed the version number that was below the minimap.

Improved UI stability by preventing possible crashes and possible savegame corruption.

Engine

Fixed issues with rendering on Vulkan when minimising the game.

Added additional multiplayer servers and server scaling support.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong refresh rates to be applied if the game was not running in fullscreen.

