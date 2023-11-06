Baldur’s Gate 3 players beg for improvements to jumping mechanics

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have one big criticism for the game’s jumping mechanics when it comes to companions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the roleplaying community by storm with its rich storyline and ability to make decisions on every aspect of the game. These features are accompanied by the ability to recruit several different companions to join the player’s Tav on their journey to Baldur’s Gate.

Each member of the party can be controlled at any time which offers unique interactions and approaches to critical situations. However, with the ability to control all three companions comes the difficulty of traveling across certain terrains.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To access part of the map players are sometimes required to jump cliffs and ledges to reach their destinations. However, this action is not always easy to complete as the player often has to make the jump for each one of their companions. This led players to urge Larian Studios on Reddit to make changes to the jumping mechanics.

Jumping mechanics are players’ biggest criticisms in Baldur’s Gate 3

A Redditor posted to the official BG3 subreddit that asked players to name their biggest criticism of the game. While many complaints were voiced there was one theme that remained constant – jumping sucks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The top comment with over 6,000 upvotes was posted by Merinwe who stated that they wished companions would follow them when their Tav jumped to different locations.

Article continues after ad

“Astral Plane is the worst,” said one Redditor. “Several times, I had companions get stuck, and then I’d select them to get them to jump manually, only to realize I forgot to ungroup my other characters so they had all jumped back.”

According to other comments beneath the thread it seems like the two locations in BG3 that cause the most issues are Astral Plane and Nightsong.

Article continues after ad

Although these complaints have fallen on deaf ears so far Larian Studios has not yet made any announcements to adjust the issues regarding jumping.