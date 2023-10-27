Baldur’s Gate 3 players “humiliated” after decrypting ridiculous runes

This “cheeky” Baldur’s Gate 3 Easter egg has players seriously regretting their character customization choices.

Many players, when customizing their character in Baldur’s Gate 3, aim to create someone that looks like a complex hero worthy of the adventure they become embroiled in. What better addition to spice up their look than a couple of tats? Thankfully, you have plenty of options when it comes to body art.

A full face of Infernal runes tattoos might catch your eye, especially if your Tav’s backstory would have them in contact with the Nine Hells. The problem is, you’re not likely to actually translate they say. if you do take the time to do so, you’ll discover something that’ll majorly detract from your character’s hardened appearance.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players embarrassed by tattoos translation

Hilariously, the runes on the face read “GG”, “forehead”, “nose”, “left cheek”, “right cheek”, and “chin”. The neck tatts meanwhile serve as a nice little shoutout to the creators: “Larian Studios”. While some players had this sussed around the time of the game’s release, others have only recently come to the realization that they’ve been rocking some majorly goofy ink their entire play-through.

A player took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to share the information, prompting embarrassment from those whose characters have the markings. Others are grateful for only having a close call: “I am so glad that I decide not to use this tattoo at the last second.”

One commenter praised the tattoo as being canon-accurate portrayal of Devil linguistics saying, “Infernal is an EXTREMELY literal language. Devils are lawful beings, and their language reflects that.” However, most were of the opinion that rather than providing any anthropological insight into Devil society, it’s just a silly joke among the Baldur’s Gate 3 developers.

Mercifully, those in the Forgotten Realms don’t have endure laser tattoo removal to erase their regrettable body art. As one player celebrated: “Thank goodness for the magic mirror.”