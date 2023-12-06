Baldur’s Gate 3 players debate if Dark Urge ‘ruins’ custom characters

The popular Dark Urge Origin character has Baldur’s Gate 3 players discussing whether it’s even worth playing custom characters with such a fleshed-out physically customizable option available.

While most Baldur’s Gate 3 players choose to create their character from scratch, there’s a popular option for those who want to mix the lore of a pre-made character with the customization of a Tav: the Dark Urge.

This Origin character is unique, as the player can select their race, class, and appearance, but there’s plenty of backstory and lore to uncover – just like there is for characters like Astarion and Shadowheart.

Now, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are discussing whether it’s even worth playing as a Custom character when the Dark Urge is an option.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss whether it’s worth playing a Tav over a Dark Urge

The conversation was started by Reddit user happymasquerade, who said “The Dark Urge has ruined custom characters for me.”

As they explain, the Dark Urge comes with “so much additional content” while still allowing players to choose their own path. The poster also struggles to find any drawbacks outside of additional gore, which is already a part of Baldur’s Gate 3 regardless of who you play as.

While most commenters agree that the Dark Urge is well crafted, many rejected the idea of the Origin making custom characters irrelevant.

“When i want to play a character struggling with murderous thoughts and amnesia, it is superior. But not when i don’t,” one put simply before going on to explain how playing such a character in tabletop Dungeons & Dragons could get incredibly frustrating.

As many concluded, the Dark Urge is great for storytelling, but Custom characters are superior for overall roleplaying potential.

“The Dark Urge is The Dark Urge. It is highly flexible in races, classes, appearances – but at the end of a day You are just wearing their skin,” said another player who similarly feels Custom is ideal for those who “prefer to spin their own stories, without a baggage of being an abomination.”

Others pushed back on the idea that the goriness of the Dark Urge is in line with any other playthrough. As one commenter pointed out, “Some of the narration is especially unsettling.”

While the Dark Urge Origin definitely has its merits and is worth a playthrough (or two, or three), the fact that both it and fully Custom characters exist is a good thing. Though some may prefer the Dark Urge and others wouldn’t go near it with a 10-foot pole, having so many options available lets players shape their experience in true D&D fashion.

