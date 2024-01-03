Baldur’s Gate 3 player share the moment they fell in love with Shadowheart

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared the exact moment that they finally fell in love with Shadowheart, after initially not understanding the hype around her.

There are a lot of unique and special characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, with both playable and non-playable characters providing players a ton of depth to fall in love with.

Shadowheart, in particular, has been a fan-favorite since the game was in early access, though one player has shared that they weren’t in favor of Shadowheart for a long time.

But now, this player has revealed the moment this all changed and how they are now championing her more than anyone else.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares the moment when Shadowheart won them over

The player shared their story on the game’s subreddit, where they began by saying, “Didn’t get the hype for Shadowheart until [now].”

They go on to explain that the moment they fell in love with Shadowheart was when they gave her a Night Orchid, prompting her to make a joke with their character.

For context, Night Orchids are Shadowheart’s favorite flower in the game, and giving her one will greatly help with romancing her.

Other fans in the comments have welcomed the player to their ranks, with one exclaiming, “Another has had their eyes opened!”

Others have also shared their love for that scene, with another user saying: “I truly loved that scene, though. It’s so organically done. SH is such a sweetheart.”

That same user also hinted at what’s to come for the player, telling them: “You’re in Act 2? Yeah, you ain’t seen nothing yet when it comes to SH greatness.”

Despite the game’s size, it doesn’t look like the love for Shadowheart is going to die anytime soon.