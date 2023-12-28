Baldur’s Gate 3 player manages to accidentally kill Death

A player has shocked the Baldur’s Gate 3 community by doing something that was supposed to be impossible: killing Withers.

One of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s standout characters is Withers.

The mysterious and powerful skeleton is a huge help on your journey, allowing you to respec your character, recruit hirelings, and revive dead companions. As of Patch 5, he also puts together the epilogue party, allowing players to have one last get-together with their companions.

One important fact about Withers that sets him apart from other NPCs is that he cannot be killed. Based on lore you can uncover about him during the game, there’s good reason for his invulnerability. However, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player has managed to do just that.

Note, spoilers for Withers’ true identity to follow.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally kills Withers with Gale

As Reddit user CAPHILL shared, it’s actually possible to kill Withers despite the fact that it should be impossible.

The player found this after using the Illithid Power “Ability Drain” to reduce his Intelligence. Lowering any stat to zero gives the target the Atrophied condition, resulting in instant death.

After a long rest, Withers even became lootable, causing the player to note, “Guess he’s not coming back.”

For those who aren’t aware, Withers is actually Jergal, Lord of the End of Everything and the former God of Death. This explains why he’s so powerful with resurrection magic that surpasses even powerful Clerics.

With that in mind, the fact that a player managed to kill him is pretty shocking and likely an oversight. After all, it’s likely Larian didn’t forsee anyone actually using Ability Drain to Athrophy Withers to death.

Given Withers’ role in Baldur’s Gate 3’s story and its ending, his death could have significant – possibly game-breaking – consequences.

Luckily for those curious, the player chose not to reload an old save to instead see how the game plays out without him, so hopefully, they’ll share an update on how the rest of the run going without Withers.

