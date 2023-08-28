Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds Witcher Easter egg in a fitting location

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found an NPC who strongly resembles The Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia sitting exactly where fans would expect.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of nods to the fantasy franchises and games that inspired Larian Studios.

From Final Fantasy XIV to Critical Role, players have found subtle Easter eggs to beloved games, shows, and more. Given the massive size of Baldur’s Gate 3, this is sure to continue for years to come.

Article continues after ad

The latest find references a franchise plenty of Baldur’s Gate fans will be familiar with. In Act 3, players can find none other than The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia – and he’s in a location that will surprise nobody.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can find Geralt of Rivia in a brothel

As spotted by Reddit user IsonArt, there’s an NPC in Act 3 that bears a strong resemblance to The Witcher’s most famous monster hunter himself.

With his long, partially pulled-back white hair and beard, the character is a pretty uncanny copy of the Geralt seen in CD Projekt Red’s games. The character is holding a tankard and sitting in a brothel and, if that wasn’t enough, commenters have noted there’s a character who looks like Yennefer nearby.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Geralt’s sexuality has been an oft-discussed aspect of his character, especially in the games. Witchers are sometimes said to have increased libidos, and all of the mainline games have featured brothels, allowing Geralt to pay for a night of passion and complete quests.

Article continues after ad

Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 features a brothel that, like in The Witcher, allows players to progress questlines and engage in optional sex scenes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has drawn plenty of other comparisons to The Witcher 3. Beyond being the third entries in their respective series, both are huge RPGs based on existing IP made by European developers that far transcended their well-received but niche predecessors.

Article continues after ad

With all that in mind, putting Geralt in Baldur’s Gate 3 makes perfect sense. Placing him in a brothel makes it even clearer that the devs understood the assignment – which shouldn’t be a surprise in a game where even your companion’s underwear holds secrets.