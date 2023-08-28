Even your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions’ underwear contains hilarious surprises

In Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s not just the epic quests and battles that are full of surprises—players are finding that even the companions’ underwear comes with a side of humor. Yes, the game’s detailed design extends all the way to cheeky inscriptions on virtual undergarments.

In the weeks since its full release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a treasure trove of surprises, and not just the kind that involves slaying dragons or unearthing arcane artifacts. Players have been diving deep into the game’s mechanics, from crafting overpowered mage builds to discovering hidden voice lines.

Article continues after ad

But the latest find is a bit more intimate. Players are just now discovering the hilarious and sometimes eyebrow-raising descriptions on all of the companions’ underwear.

Article continues after ad

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player, deep into the endgame, stumbled upon a detail that’s as subtle as it is hilarious. Astarion, the game’s snarky vampire rogue, has a particularly cheeky message embroidered into his undergarments. “If you’re reading this, you managed to bed me or behead me. Either way, you got lucky,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

The Reddit thread exploded with reactions, with fans sharing their own discoveries and even noting that some of these details have changed with recent patches.

But don’t think Astarion is the only companion with a sense of humor—or at least, the only one with a designer who has one. Shadowheart, the brooding cleric, has underwear that reads, “If pants could brood…” Lae’zel, the no-nonsense Githyanki warrior, sports a pair that’s “Built for function rather than fun.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for Gale and Wyll, their underwear might just take the cake. Gale’s reads, “Energy crackles around these. Gale wouldn’t… Surely he wouldn’t enchant his…” And then there’s Wyll, whose pants proudly declare, “Long may these gird the Blade of Frontiers.”

These discoveries are just another example of Larian Studios’ incredible attention to detail, serving as a surprise not only for the player but also as a way to make the characters feel more alive and relatable.

Article continues after ad

Similar to Astarion’s hidden voice lines that activate under very specific conditions, these seemingly hidden details prove how Larian Studios has invested in elements that many players may never even discover.

Article continues after ad

If you haven’t checked your companions’ undergarments yet, maybe it’s time you did.