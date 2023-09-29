Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds “rarest” ending where characters are dogs and cats

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player joked that their fiancée may have found the rarest possible ending for the game when Wild Magic turned everyone into dogs and cats for the final cutscenes.

With literally thousands of possible endings, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game with a lot to see.

Some endings give characters hopeful resolutions, while others are quite tragic. Some even result in missing out on hours of content just to roll credits sooner.

However, one player may have found the rarest possible ending thanks to a hilariously timed Wild Magic Surge.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wild Magic causes bizarre ending where the party turns into animals

Reddit user gwiguig shared their fiancee’s weird and unexpected ending.

According to them, Wild Magic Surge triggered on the very last turn against the final boss. One possible effect Wild Magic Sorcerers can trigger is Wild Shape, which turns every creature within 30 feet into a dog or cat – which is exactly what happened here.

The ending then played out with the normal dramatic cutscenes, though with a twist – the surviving party members were still dogs and cats. This includes a moment between the player and their love interest, Gale, in which both are playing out the scene while emoting as well as a dog and cat can.

Considering how emotional Baldur’s Gate 3’s endings are supposed to be, it’s pretty hilarious to watch them play out with dogs and cats delivering the lines.

Given the randomness involved, this might be one of the hardest Baldur’s Gate 3 endings to achieve, whether Larian intended for it to be possible or not. For their part, gwiguig and their fiancée seem to be amused by situation, thanking developer Larian Studios and calling Baldur’s Gate 3 “game of the decade.”

This ending may be strange and kind of undermine the emotional impact of finishing the journey, but it’s still the kind of charming quirkiness that makes fans love Baldur’s Gate 3 and Larian.

