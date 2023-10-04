Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds hilarious dev note to Astarion actor for romance ending

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player found a note from the developers to Astarion actor Neil Newbon that provides hilarious context to one of the character’s final romance scenes.

Since launch, Astarion has become a clear fan favorite among Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions and romance options.

On top of great writing and a powerful storyline, this love for the elven vampire is fueled by a strong performance by actor Neil Newbon. Astarion’s heavy and hilarious moments alike are memorable, earning Newbon plenty of praise, particularly for some perfectly over-the-top line deliveries.

Article continues after ad

Now, a fan going through the game’s script has found a note from the developers aimed at Newbon with a quick direction for Astarion’s final romance scene – and both the note itself and the way it’s written are pretty funny.

Article continues after ad

Note, spoilers for Astarion’s romance to follow.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs gave Astarion actor Neil Newbon a great note for that last romance scene

As spotted by Reddit user Team_Purple, Larian Studios included a dev note in the script for Astarion’s final romance scene, part of which is very clearly aimed at Newbon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In addition to providing context for where the characters are in this moment to help with his performance, Larian felt the need to say that Astarion is “Slightly horny,” immediately adding, “ONLY SLIGHTLY, NEIL.”

What really makes this note so funny is the switch to all caps and comma before “NEIL” that really make it clear Larian means business.

Anyone who has romanced Astarion will know there are plenty of moments where the Pale Elf sounds more than just slightly horny. It’s not really surprising that Larian would feel the need to emphasize (jokingly or not) that a moment where Astarion declares his love for the player and their relationship after a complex arc with evolving motivations should be less overtly sexual.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s also fun to see that the little jokes Larian puts into its patch notes for the community seem to be part of the company’s DNA and how they communicate internally with their developers and performers.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.