Baldur’s Gate 3 player creates amazing parody of rock band KISS with all-Bard party

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has transformed their all-Bard party into Kith, a band that bears a striking resemblance to Kiss.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Companion and class options allow players to mix and match their merry band of adventurers. Some players prefer a well-rounded group, bringing several different class types along for the ride.

Meanwhile, others like composing their parties with one type of character. An all-Druid or all-Cleric band doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

But one person took this notion and built something even more exciting – an ’80s hair band. Kith may soon be taking over taverns in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 creates Kiss-inspired band with all-Bard party

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, a user named robot_camel87 shared a screenshot of their party members. This Redditor doesn’t align themselves with just any ordinary party, though; instead, their crew comprises nothing but Bards.

Better still, they’re all modeled after Kiss, donning attire that’s as close to the glam rock look as one can get in a Medieval setting. And their name? Kith.

The post is already approaching 4,000 likes, with comments suggesting that most think this particular all-Bard Baldur’s Gate 3 party works like a charm. “Damn, you beat me to it! I was going to make a group called bows and roses,” one person joked.

Of course, many of the replies express their delight with cleverly pulled Kiss song lyrics. Invoking ‘Rock and Roll All Nite,” a user commented, “I want to rock and roll all niiight and kill every ghaik.”

Kiss’ ‘Heaven’s On Fire’ earned a mention, too, with another response reading, “Feel my heat, taking you higher, burn with me, Vlaakith’s on fire.”

Clearly, Kith could have quite a few hits on its hand if the bandmates ever decide to take this music thing seriously.