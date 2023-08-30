Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 to fix “very stupid bug” that blocked 1500 Minthara lines

Since its full release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has released one major patch and a series of smaller bug-squashing fixes, keeping players engrossed in the lengthy story. This is no exception for the upcoming Patch 2, which promised to bring back 1500 of Mintharas blocked lines.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a raving success. Top marks all around for reviews and a plethora of pleased fans prove BG3 is a title for the ages. Its expansive world, beloved companions, and versatility allow each player the chance to explore the game differently than anyone else, which in turn means they’ll often get some pretty unique voice lines.

However, while not all voice lines actually made it into the final game, some were unexpectedly cut, with even the devs wondering where half of Minthara’s lines had gone. Thanks to the upcoming Patch 2, those blocked lines will be no more.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 2 will bring back 1500 blocked Minthara lines

Larian Studios

Speaking to IGN in an interview, CEO of Larian Studios Swen Vincke explained how “there were a couple of bugs that caused some of the companions to not react as they should.” This was the case for Minthara, in which the Lead Writer explained that “there’s about 1500 lines of Minthara that weren’t showing up as a result of a very, very stupid bug that we now isolated. So we’re solving it.”

Naturally, there’s plenty to be excited for here, especially when Vinke detailed how Larian will “first fix what her problem is that blocks her content, and then we’ll see how she’s going to land with the fans, and then we’ll see if we can do something extra with her.” Perhaps hinting that the fans’ call for ‘Justice for Minthara’ has been heard.

Needless to say, fans can enjoy the notion that the game’s CEO has detailed that, “If there’s things that don’t really land, I think you can rest assured that we’ll probably do something about it at some point” proving this game is far from being finished and far from being forgotten about, especially with a player count like theirs.

