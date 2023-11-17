Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladins share ridiculous reasons for breaking Oath

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are coming across some of the oddest ways to become an Oathbreaker Paladin.

Through leveling up your Baldur’s Gate 3 character, you’ll become familiar with the various subclasses the game has to offer. While the vast majority of these can be seen on your level-up screen, Oathbreaker is a Paladin subclass that you have to earn by engaging in specific behaviors while playing.

Paladins are characterized by their sworn devotion to their holy Oath. Each type of Oath has a strict set of principles associated with it, which the Paladin is granted divine abilities to defend. If a Paladin chooses to abandon these righteous goals, their powers can be revoked. They can instead embrace the darkness and respec as an Oathbreaker.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, while all Baldur’s Gate 3 players have moral judgments to consider while playing, these are all more crucial for those of the Paladin class. However, there are some surprising ways that players have managed to accidentally break their Oaths.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladins can break their Oaths in the strangest ways

A player took to the BaldursGate3 subreddit to lament having broken their Oath of Devotion through what they considered an act of kindness.

After Arabella’s parents were killed in Act 2, they decided to save her feelings by lying to her and saying they are merely missing rather than dead.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Protecting Arabella from this difficult reality is a pretty understandable decision to make, but apparently it didn’t fly well with the player’s God: “I left the conversation and BAM, broken Oath of Devotion. I guess kids get no exceptions for harsh truths.”

Article continues after ad

Many commenters on the post were also deemed morally unfit by their Gods too.

For example, while healing NPCs by throwing potions is a handy way to deliver some concentrated aid, it comes with some risk for Paladins. Bonking comrades with a bottle of medicine has the chance to also deal damage to your ally. Some unfortunate players found out the hard way that is a total no-go for upstanding Oathtakers.

Article continues after ad

Getting pinned as an Oathbreaker might be cause for some to hit F8 and do a spot of save-scumming. However, there are still plenty of mechanical and roleplaying benefits of embracing the chaos of breaking your Oath.

Article continues after ad

That said, you might want to make up a more impressive tale of corruption than just lying to a child.