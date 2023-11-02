Baldurs Gate 3 player discovers one of the darkest Easter eggs in the game

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player found a tragic Easter egg that can be triggered after letting Arabella die, and it’s led to a darkly hilarious discussion among fans.

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents a multitude of options that allow players to become epic heroes or arguably more evil than the villains they’re fighting against. A perfect example pertains to Arabella, a young tiefling girl players can encounter throughout the game.

In Act 1, players can unlock a quest to rescue a kidnapped Arabella after meeting her worried parents. How the quest plays out depends on the player’s choices and skills, which determine whether the child lives or dies.

If that wasn’t dark enough, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have found a tragic Easter egg that occurs if Arabella dies – and of course, some players are making it even darker.

Larian Studios

Arabella’s parents react to her corpse in Baldur’s Gate 3

As Reddit user Evoxrus_XV points out, Arabella’s parents will actually react if you return to them with her dead body. As they note, the parents will notice her and cry as they mourn their daughter.

Of course, Evoxrus_XV wasn’t the only player to find this. In fact, one commenter discovered the same Easter egg in a much darker way. As they explain, “After letting Arabella die I wanted to kill her parents using her as a projectile and it stopped them running away as they had to mourn.”

What inspired this player to throw a child’s body at her parents is probably best left a mystery.

Developer Larian Studios’ foresight here deserves all the praise it’s getting. Sure, there are plenty of other instances where NPCs won’t react to their loved ones’ bodies being dumped in front of them, but the fact that it happens at all is impressive. And the fact that so many people have tested it out probably says far more about the fandom than it does Larian.

